Hartlepool man in court after stealing lipsticks worth £120 from Debenhams in Sunderland
A Hartlepool man was fined for stealing lipstick from a Sunderland store.
Philip Matthews, 56, of no fixed abode, appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court to admitted to stealing the five lipsticks, worth £120, from Debenhams in Sunderland on September 10.
Matthews, formerly of Hartlepool’s Rugby Street, also admitted possession of cannabis and possession of class C drug, Gabapentin.
Clare Irving, prosecuting, said a witness saw him take the lipsticks and leave without paying, he was stopped and the items recovered.
She said: “The drugs were recovered during a routine search. He made a full and frank admission at the first opportunity.”
Neil Taylor, defending, said Matthews visited Sunderland for an appointment at the eye infirmary, adding: “He said he didn’t know what he was thinking.
“He has been out of trouble nearly five years. This is a blot on what was becoming a clean landscape.”
Matthews was fined £40, with £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.