Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Darren Russell, 31, from Hartlepool, is awaiting his fate after pleading guilty to a number of offences against the same woman.

They are intentional strangulation from December 19 last year, making threats to kill on December 26, breach of a restraining order on the same day and two counts of assault by beating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was due to be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court until the case was adjourned for further inquiries after the court heard he currently presents a high risk of causing serious harm to others.

Teesside Crown Court.

Recorder Fiona Davies told him: “I’m adjourning sentence because you face a series of serious offences and the court needs to be in possession of all the facts.”