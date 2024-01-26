Hartlepool man Dean Russell warned by Teesside judge he is at risk of being labelled a danger to the public
Darren Russell, 31, from Hartlepool, is awaiting his fate after pleading guilty to a number of offences against the same woman.
They are intentional strangulation from December 19 last year, making threats to kill on December 26, breach of a restraining order on the same day and two counts of assault by beating.
He was due to be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court until the case was adjourned for further inquiries after the court heard he currently presents a high risk of causing serious harm to others.
Recorder Fiona Davies told him: “I’m adjourning sentence because you face a series of serious offences and the court needs to be in possession of all the facts.”
Russell, who lives in Melrose Street, was remanded in custody until January 30.