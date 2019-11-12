Hartlepool man denies attempted robbery, two assaults and criminal damage and will face a trial next year

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

Michael Simpson, 31, pleaded not guilty at Teesside Crown Court during a plea and trial preparation hearing on the case.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He denied four charges from October 13 of damaging a door, the attempted robbery of Paul Bates of money, and common assaults on Jason Gowan and James Black.