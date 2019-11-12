Hartlepool man denies attempted robbery, two assaults and criminal damage and will face a trial next year
A Hartlepool man faces trial next year for assaults and attempted robbery.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 6:00 am
Michael Simpson, 31, pleaded not guilty at Teesside Crown Court during a plea and trial preparation hearing on the case.
He denied four charges from October 13 of damaging a door, the attempted robbery of Paul Bates of money, and common assaults on Jason Gowan and James Black.
Simpson, of Devon Street, had his bail extended until his trial date on June 2 next year by the judge Recorder Tahir Khan QC.