Hartlepool man denies carrying a knife, assault, threatening to damage woman's home
A Hartlepool teenager is claiming that police got the wrong man when they arrested him for a knife incident.
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 16:45 pm
Keaton Harbron, 19, denied three charges when he appeared over a videolink at Teesside Crown Court from Durham Jail.
He pleaded not guilty to having a bladed article a knife on June 11 in Chilton Close, Stockton, and on the same date actual bodily harm assault on Michael Gentels, and threatening Jacqueline Turner that he would damage her home.
Prosecutor Emma Atkinson told the judge Recorder Matthew Happold: “The issue is identity.”
Harbron, of Lister Street, Hartlepool, spoke to the court only to give his date of birth and nationality as White British.
A date for a a three-day trial was fixed for February 3 next year and the case was adjourned.
He was also further remanded in custody in the meantime.