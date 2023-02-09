Hartlepool man due before Teesside Magistrates' Court after Cleveland Police charge him with stalking, bomb hoaxes and threatening messages
A Hartlepool man is due in court after being charged by police with stalking, bomb hoaxes and a number of other offences.
The 31-year-old is charged with stalking involving serious alarm and distress and two bomb hoaxes.
He is further charged with 14 counts of sending threatening messages and persistently making use of a public communication network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety.
He is set to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 9.
