Hartlepool man due in court after closure order granted for town property

The man is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court.

Martin French, 31, of Mariners Point in Hartlepool, has been charged with remaining on a premises in contravention of a closure order.

He is due to be in court on Friday, November 8.

Police officers in the town applied for a closure order at the same court on Wednesday, November 6 for another property at Mariners Point.

The three-month closure order will remain in place until Thursday, February 6 2020.

Until that time, the property will remain closed to everyone apart from the woman who lives there.