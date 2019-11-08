Hartlepool man due in court after closure order granted for town property
A Hartlepool man will appear before magistrates in Teesside after a closure order was granted for a property in the town.
Martin French, 31, of Mariners Point in Hartlepool, has been charged with remaining on a premises in contravention of a closure order.
He is due to be in court on Friday, November 8.
Police officers in the town applied for a closure order at the same court on Wednesday, November 6 for another property at Mariners Point.
This followed reports of drugs activity and anti-social behaviour in the area, Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said on Facebook.
The three-month closure order will remain in place until Thursday, February 6 2020.
Until that time, the property will remain closed to everyone apart from the woman who lives there.
To report anti-social behaviour in your area contact Cleveland Police on 101, the Anti-Social Behaviour Team at Hartlepool Borough Council on 01429 523100 or call 999 in an emergency.