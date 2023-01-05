James Hobson, 33, of Durham Street, Hartlepool, is due to make his first appearance before magistrates in connection with the case on Thursday, January 5.

He is accused of causing the death by dangerous driving of Malik Ameer Abbas in Dixon’s Bank, Middlesbrough, on March 29 last year.

Police said at the time that 27-year-old Mr Abbas was driving a Volkswagen Passat when it was involved in a collision with a Mercedes at around 11.40pm.

The Hartlepool case will be heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough, on Thursday. Picture by FRANK REID