A 26-year-old man has been charged with raping a teenage schoolgirl.

The Hartlepool suspect is due to appear before magistrates for the first time in connection with the case on Thursday, October 10.

He is accused of raping the teenager on two occasions on separate dates at a property in the town.

Cleveland Police say he has also been charged with grooming and strangulation on a third date.

A statement from the force added: “He has been remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.”