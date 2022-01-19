Hartlepool man faces delay in sentencing for child pornography offences
A man who has admitted a string of child pornography charges must wait another week to learn his fate.
Jaxon Amos, 21, was due to be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday, January 19, after previously pleading guilty to seven offences in the magistrates court last year.
He was to be sentenced for a mixture of making indecent images of children, distributing indecent images and one of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.
The offences took place in Hartlepool over a three-year period.
The crown court heard the sexual communication charge relates to a Snapchat conversation Amos had with someone he believed to be underage although the victim was never traced.
But the sentencing hearing had to be adjourned owing to an administrative issue in connection with the case transferring between courts.
Amos, of Alliance Street, Hartlepool, is due to return to the crown court to be sentenced on Thursday, January 27.