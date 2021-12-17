Hartlepool man found guilty of stabbing his friend with kitchen knife after threat to 'carve him up'

Teesside Crown Court heard that Daniel Devon, 31, attacked the man with a kitchen knife after he threatened to “carve him up”.

The trial heard how the pair, who had been friends, had an argument at a party they went to on May 30 this year.

The victim said he felt hurt after Devon accused him of lying and the row continued in a taxi back to Devon’s home at Fletcher Walk, Hartlepool.

Teesside Crown Court.

Philip Morley, prosecuting, told the jury: “He goes into the kitchen and picks up a kitchen knife.

"He comes back into the room that [the victim] is in and makes a motion to stab him with the kitchen knife.”

The victim, 26, put up his arm to block him and was cut. He then exposed his chest, telling police he did not believe Devon would stab him.

But he said Devon stabbed him to the chest area several times.

The victim said he left but Devon shouted threats to him from a window about getting a gun from somebody, the court heard.

He said he did not realise the gravity of his injuries at first until he noticed blood dripping from his jacket.

Devon claimed he had acted in self-defence and said the victim had been aggressive towards him.

Devon was cleared of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm but found guilty of wounding without intent.

He was remanded in custody until he is sentenced on a date to be fixed.

