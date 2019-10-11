Hartlepool man found guilty of terrifying knifepoint robbery on student in Tesco car park
A 19-year-old Hartlepool man has been found guilty of robbing a student at knifepoint in a Tesco car park in the early hours of the morning after the victim gave him a lift home.
Jacob Mercer, admitted robbing Louis Wood, also 19, of a £5 note and an £800 designer jacket at around 2.30am at Tesco Express on Wiltshire Way, Throston, on May 6 last year.
Mr Wood told a trial at Teesside Crown Court that while giving Mercer and his girlfriend a lift home from Hartlepool town centre, Mercer showed him a flip knife and later waved it in his face during the robbery.
He said Mercer threatened to slash him with the weapon and also shouted he would kill him when he fled from his Vauxhall Corsa and ran away.
Mercer denied ever having a knife but he was found guilty by a majority of 10 jurors to 2 on Thursday after deliberating for around two and a half hours.
The court heard Mr Wood had been consistent in there being a knife, by stating so to the police and two strangers who found him in shock in the street.
Mr Wood’s property was later returned to him by Mercer’s family.
Mercer, of Elwick Road, Hartlepool, has previous convictions for possessing offensive weapons and blades.
As a juvenile in May 2016 he was caught with an eight-inch knife and a hatchet.
Then in December 2017, he was found carrying a knife with a knuckleduster handle.
Sentencing was adjourned until December 6 and Mercer was granted bail.