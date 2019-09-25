Hartlepool man given jail warning after pleading guilty to having heroin with intent to supply
A 56-year-old Hartlepool man has been warned he could be jailed after he admitted possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.
Julian Knott pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court on September 24 to possessing a quantity of diamorphine with intent to supply it to another on July 17 last year.
A judge adjourned sentence until November 13 so that background reports can be prepared and so Knott can undergo a dental operation at hospital.
His lawyer Stephen Constantine said a number of issues over the years had led to his client committing the offence.
“Mr Knott’s 56 and has previous convictions but nothing for drug trafficking,” said Mr Constantine.
“The court would be assisted by the preparation of a pre-sentence report.”
Knott, of Colwyn Road, Hartlepool, was granted bail.
But Judge Deborah Sherwin said: “He needs to understand that’s no promise [what will happen] given the nature of the offending.”