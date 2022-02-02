Hartlepool man guilty of possessing video of person having sex with a chicken
A man must wait to learn his fate after he was convicted of possessing an obscene video of a person having sex with a chicken.
Mark Powell, 43, from Hartlepool, had earlier pleaded not guilty at Teesside Magistrates’ Court to a single allegation of possessing an extreme pornographic image.
But he was found guilty of the offence, which was committed between June 2019 and December 2020, after a trial this week.
The court was told that the video was an “extreme pornographic image” “which portrayed, in an explicit and realistic way, a person performing an act of intercourse with a live animal, namely a chicken, which was grossly offensive, disgusting or otherwise of an obscene character”.
Powell, from Groom Terrace, was granted unconditional bail following the trial and he will return to the court on Tuesday, March 1, to be sentenced.
Magistrates were earlier told that he had no previous convictions.