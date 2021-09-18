Hartlepool man hit drinking buddy over head with ashtray during New Year’s Eve attack

Hartlepool man Raymond Rayton, 46, punched his former friend in the face, reportedly kicked him in the head and hit him over the head with an ashtray.

Teesside Crown Court heard he became argumentative and threatening after going round to his friend’s home at midday on December 31 last year to drink and watch TV.

Rayton was asked to leave at about 11pm after words were exchanged including Rayton telling the victim his girlfriend preferred him.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

But he went back about half an hour later saying he had come to collect his bike, but then attacked the victim aged 36.

Prosecutor Emma Atkinson said: “[The victim] said the defendant made a threat that he needed to watch his back and he then punched him to the face causing him to fall to the ground.

"He describes he was kicked by the defendant. He then bit the defendant in the leg to stop the kicking.

"On the defendant’s own admission at one point he picks up an ashtray and strikes [the victim] across the head which causes a wound just above the eye.”

The victim blacked out for a short while and went to North Tees hospital by ambulance.

He had bruising to his face and head and the eye wound was treated with adhesive bandages.

Rayton denied kicking the man but pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.

He said the victim challenged him over his estrangement from his children.

But the judge, Recorder David Gordon, told Rayton: “Nothing at all could justify your attack upon your good friend which left him with no doubt upsetting injuries.

"Happily, the injuries weren’t as bad as might have been expected given you attacked him with a heavy object.”

Stephen Constantine, defending, said he had shown genuine remorse and Rayton no longer drinks.

Recorder Gordon told him he could not complain if he jailed him for nine months.

But he said suspending the sentence for two years with conditions was a better – and cheaper way to taxpayers – of dealing with him.

Rayton, of Hereford Street, Hartlepool, was given a four month tagged home curfew, 30 rehabilitation requirement days, and a five year restraining order.

