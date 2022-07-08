Hartlepool man jailed after strangling his partner inside town pub

Kieron David Dowson has been prosecuted under new legislation introduced less than a month before his offence.

Dowson, 29, from Mulgrave Road, Hartlepool, carried out the attack while out drinking with friends and family in the town’s Travellers’ Rest pub.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard he briefly left the premises at around 3.30pm on June 30 before suddenly throwing her to the floor on his return.

The Hartlepool case was dealt with at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough.

He then started strangling her before allowing her to get up.

She fled to the toilets, police were called and Dowson was soon arrested.

He has now been jailed for 22 weeks after admitting intentional strangulation and failing to comply with supervision requirements following an earlier release from custody.

Dowson was placed on a three-year restraining order and must also pay a £154 victim surcharge.