Hartlepool man jailed after strangling woman to point where she could not breathe

Dean McKenna, 29, was jailed for more than two and a half years by Teesside Crown Court for two offences of actual bodily harm on the same woman who he said owed him money.

A judge said the attacks and lead up were “deeply upsetting” and “troubling”.

McKenna attacked the woman in her own home on September 11 last year.

Dean McKenna (inset) was jailed for 32 months at Teesside Crown Court.

Philip Morley, prosecuting, said: “He pushed her into the corner of her couch. He grabbed her arm, took hold of her around the throat and strangled her to the point where she couldn’t breathe.”

He said the strangulation lasted for about 30 seconds.

Around ten days later McKenna threatened the woman would be evicted if she did not get him his money.

He then put his hands around her throat again on September 25 after hitting her with an open hand before a neighbour intervened.

In a personal impact statement the woman said: “I lived in constant fear of violence and damage.

"This has had a horrendous impact on my mental health and relationships.”

The same day McKenna, who was disqualified from driving, drove dangerously in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, after refusing to pull over for police.

Mr Morley said he drove towards oncoming traffic at speed and through a red light before police lost him.

McKenna admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

He also admitted handling stolen goods from January this year when he was found with the key to a stolen Kia car.

Defence barrister Shaun Dryden said the assaults were “fairly short lived” and it seemed the victim did not require medical treatment.

He said: “He’s not a man who habitually involves himself in violence.”

But the judge, Recorder Angus Withington, said: “I’m perfectly satisfied that these offences have had a substantial impact on [the victim].”

Mr Dryden added the dangerous driving was not the worst the court sees and said McKenna did not steal the car he had the key for.

McKenna, previously of Hartlepool now of no fixed address, was jailed for 32 months, given a three-year driving ban, and a 10-year restraining order.

