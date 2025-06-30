A Hartlepool man is behind bars for his role in a regional cocaine conspiracy.

Thomas Blythe is one of three people beginning lengthy jail terms after they were arrested as part of Northumbria Police’s Operation Venetic drugs crackdown.

Blythe, 31, of Sedgewick Close, Hartlepool, admitted two counts of being concerned in the supply of cocaine after two kilos of the class A drug were discovered at his home following his arrest in March 2021.

He has finally been sentenced after one of his fellow plotters was extradited from Cyprus with the help of the National Crime Agency (NCA) after fleeing abroad.

Blythe was jailed for five years and four months at Newcastle Crown Court.

Fugitive Robert Ismay, 37, of Washingwell Lane, Whickham, near Gateshead, was jailed for 16 years and four months after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and failing to answer bail.

Shaun Holywell, 33, of Fir Terrace, Burnopfield, County Durham, was jailed for 11 years and eight months after admitting being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Detective Chief Inspector Marc Michael, of Northumbria Police, said after the three were sentenced: “Venetic is a nationwide operation which has already reaped fantastic results.

"I would like to thank the NCA and our partners who we collaborate with on a daily basis to bring these offenders to justice.

“Criminals involved in supply networks often target the most vulnerable members of our communities through violence and exploitation.

“However, there is no hiding place in the North East for drug dealers and we have zero tolerance for anyone involved in this form of criminality.”

