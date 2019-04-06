Hartlepool man jailed for biting, punching and forcing his fingers down ex-partner’s throat until she blacked out

A mum feared for her life when her ex partner viciously assaulted her including forcing his fingers down her throat causing her to black out.

Connor McLeod, 21, bit, punched and stamped on the mother of his child when she refused to give him money for drugs, Teesside Crown Court heard.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

He was jailed for 20 months for the shocking attack, as well as for two other assaults on her and also one when he punched his own sister in the face.

The most serious attack took place in July 2017 at the victim’s home.

Anthony Pettengell, prosecuting, said there was an argument when his ex-partner refused to give him money to buy drugs.

“What ensued was an extended assault where the defendant bit her on the top of her head, her right cheek, her chin, nose and left ear,” said Mr Pettengell.

He added: “He punched her in the face resulting in both her lips splitting. She fell to the floor after which he stamped on the left side of her ribs.

“Then he put her in a headlock, forced his fingers down her throat saying ‘good night, I will put you where your brother is’ her brother having been deceased.

“The complainant lost consciousness. Their young daughter was present in the property.”

McLeod assaulted the woman again on January 15 last year by punching her three to four times in her thigh when she would not show him a text she received on her phone.

Then on February 10 this year McLeod punched her to the ground during an argument over child access and also kicked her in the ribs.

He also punched his sister in the face giving her a nosebleed after she shouted at him to leave the address.

McLeod, of Bruntoft Avenue, Hartlepool, was found guilty in his absence of actual bodily harm for the attack in July 2017 and pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by battery.

In a victim personal statement, his former partner said about him choking her: “I was genuinely in fear for my life at this point.”

She ended the relationship after the attack hoping things would improve but they did not.

She said she lived in fear when over the next year he failed to attend court.

“I was petrified he would find me and assault me or do worse to me,” she said.

“When I found out he was arrested and in prison I felt relieved and could live my life again.”

Martin Scarborough, defending, said in mitigation McLeod has no previous convictions for violence, is still young, and intends to address his behaviour while in prison.

Judge Howard Crowson said of the most serous assault: “You clearly intended more harm than was actually caused.

“It’s made worse by the fact it was in her home and a small child was present.”

McLeod was also made the subject of a 10-year restraining order against his ex partner.