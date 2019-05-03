Hartlepool man may need surgery after being stabbed in street when he tackled suspected car criminal

A man is in hospital after he was stabbed when he disturbed a man he found in his mother’s car.

Alan Callander, 28, suffered a perforated spleen and may need surgery.

Alan Callander's stab wound he suffered when challenging a crook in his mum Jackie Callander's car.

He challenged a man he caught in his mum Jackie Callander’s Mini Cooper outside their home in Gullane Grove, Owton Manor, Hartlepool, in the early hours of Thursday (May 2).

Alan suffered a stab wound to the side of his body after the man tried to run away and he got him on the ground.

Jackie, 60, told the Mail, she is ‘shocked’ and ‘disgusted’ and said: “It could have been a lot worse.”

It was about 1.20am when Alan, a filtration engineer, heard a noise outside and saw a light on in Jackie’s car.

He ran downstairs to find a man sitting in the passenger seat.

Jackie said: “Alan shouted ‘what are you doing?’ and the lad scarpered over the road.

“Luckily the lad tripped and Alan got him down on the ground.

“I ran back in the house to get the phone to telephone the police.

“When I came back out he said ‘go back in mam because he’s stabbed me’.

“We don’t know if he has used a knife or a screwdriver.”

An ambulance came and rushed Alan to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where he must stay for a couple of days.

Jackie added: “He has got a perforated spleen and might need surgery.

“The hospital is hoping they don’t need to operate.”

She said she is shocked at what has happened as the street is usually very quiet.

“I’ve lived in this grove for four years and this is the first time anything has happened,” she said. “I’m shocked and disgusted.

“I know it is quite bad in the vicinity but this grove is normally quiet.

“The place was swarming with police and they said all units were out looking [for the person].”

Cleveland Police said his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A spokesperson said: “Police were told the victim disturbed a man who had gained access to his family’s car.

“When challenged the man stabbed the victim with an unknown weapon and ran off in the direction of Greenock Road, he may then have taken Falkirk Road or Fordyce Road.

“Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage to assist their investigation.

“Members of the public may have seen someone in the area acting suspiciously and this information could be vital to detectives.”

The man is described as white with a skinny build and wearing all black clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting job number 073052 or to ask for DC Ridsdale.