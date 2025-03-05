A man is hundreds of pounds out of pocket after he was convicted of spitting.

Michael Gallagher, 28, of Hartlepool, has been convicted in his absence by magistrates of committing the offence last year.

Gallagher is said to have spat on May 10 in Minshull Street, Manchester, and left it.

He was found guilty of littering under section 87(1) and (5) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 in a case brought by Manchester City Council’s litter enforcement division.

Gallagher, whose address on court documents was given at Worset Lane, was fined £220 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £88 as well as costs of £125.

Tameside Magistrates’ Court ordered that the £433 total be paid by April 10.