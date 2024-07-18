Hartlepool man must wait to learn his fate after being found with a knife and drugs in a public street
On June 18, police searched David Burdon, 31, finding a knife in his jacket pocket and a number of Class C drugs.
Burdon, of Burbank Street, in Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to both offences at Teesside Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.
Chris Tame, prosecuting, said: “It was at 5.30am on Tuesday 18 and the police were called to a separate matter, and while they were dealing with that incident, they saw the defendant in the street under the influence.
"He was searched, and whilst he was searched, they found a knife with a red handle and locking mechanism – effectively a Stanley blade.”
Andrew McGee, in mitigation, said: “Burdon put the jacket on and completely forgot there was a bladed article in there.”
Burdon has been granted unconditional bail until his next appearance at court.