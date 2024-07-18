Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hartlepool man is waiting to be sentenced after “forgetting” he had a knife in his jacket and for having a number of drugs in his possession.

On June 18, police searched David Burdon, 31, finding a knife in his jacket pocket and a number of Class C drugs.

Burdon, of Burbank Street, in Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to both offences at Teesside Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

Chris Tame, prosecuting, said: “It was at 5.30am on Tuesday 18 and the police were called to a separate matter, and while they were dealing with that incident, they saw the defendant in the street under the influence.

David Burdon, 31, wearing green, appears before Teesside Magistrates' Court after being charged with having a knife and a number of Class C drugs in his possession.

"He was searched, and whilst he was searched, they found a knife with a red handle and locking mechanism – effectively a Stanley blade.”

Andrew McGee, in mitigation, said: “Burdon put the jacket on and completely forgot there was a bladed article in there.”

Burdon has been granted unconditional bail until his next appearance at court.