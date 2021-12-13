Daniel Devon, 31, denies an allegation of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm in the case being heard at Teesside Crown Court.

He is accused of stabbing his friend, aged 26, at Devon’s home on May 30 this year.

The jury was told the two friends started arguing at a party they attended that night.

The trial is taking place at Teesside Crown Court.

It continued in a taxi and back at Devon’s home in Fletcher Walk, Hartlepool.

Outlining the prosecution’s case, Philip Morley said Devon told the alleged victim he would “carve him up”.

Mr Morley said Devon went into his kitchen and returned with a knife.

He claimed Devon went to stab the alleged victim who put his left arm up which took the blow.

Mr Morley said: “He pulls his arm away exposing his chest area and he’s then stabbed in the chest.”

In a police interview the alleged victim said he was stabbed several times including to the chest, arm and head.

He said: “It’s weird when he was doing it I didn’t really feel it.”

The man said he did not realise he was injured until he left the address and noticed blood pouring out of his jacket.

He said Devon shouted threats from a window about getting a gun.

The alleged victim phoned the police and left the area.

After being arrested, Devon, told police his friend had punched him and that he acted in self-defence.

Mr Morley said: “What we say is that what happens went far beyond self-defence.”

The trial continues.

