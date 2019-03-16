Hartlepool man raped woman in early hours as she slept next to her boyfriend

A 33-year-old man is facing a 'substantial' jail sentence after being convicted of raping a woman as her boyfriend slept beside her.

Paul Maiden was warned by a judge he faces years in prison for the early morning attack.

Maiden claimed the woman consented to sex, but a jury at Teesside Crown Court heard she was asleep after having enough drink to put her four times over the legal limit for driving.

Maiden, of Bowline House, Hartlepool Marina, denied rape.

During the trial the victim's boyfriend told the jury: "In the early hours I was woken by my girlfriend shouting 'he's raped me'."

The court heard the boyfriend chased Maiden down stairs to the kitchen, where Maiden suffered a knife injury.

In his closing speech to the jury, prosecutor Paul Newcombe said: "Some rape victims don't come forward for some time, which is sometimes interpreted as casting doubt on their account.

"This victim made the allegation immediately, and her account has been consistent."

A jury in a trial last year failed to reach a verdict.

The jury in the re-trial deliberated for six hours before finding Maiden guilty of rape.

Judge Deborah Sherwin adjourned passing sentence for the police to obtain a victim impact statement from the victim.

The judge told Maiden: "A substantial period of custody is inevitable."

Maiden was remanded in custody until March 20 when he is expected to be dealt with.