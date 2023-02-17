Hartlepool man remanded in custody after alleged incident at shop
A man been charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawfully carrying a knife in public following an alleged incident in a shop.
Paul Stevens, who turns 44 early next week and who lives in Grosvenor Street, Hartlepool, has been remanded in custody by a judge after he made his first appearance at court in connection with the case.
Stevens is accused of committing the alleged offences at a shop in the town’s Murray Street on February 15.
No plea was entered on his behalf at Teesside Magistrates’ Court and the case was transferred to nearby Teesside Crown Court by District Judge Marie Mallon because of the severity of the charges.
Stevens will remain in custody until his first appearance at crown court on Thursday, March 16, when a plea and trial preparation hearing is expected to take place ahead of a potential trial at a later date.