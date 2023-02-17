Paul Stevens, who turns 44 early next week and who lives in Grosvenor Street, Hartlepool, has been remanded in custody by a judge after he made his first appearance at court in connection with the case.

Stevens is accused of committing the alleged offences at a shop in the town’s Murray Street on February 15.

No plea was entered on his behalf at Teesside Magistrates’ Court and the case was transferred to nearby Teesside Crown Court by District Judge Marie Mallon because of the severity of the charges.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place at an as yet undisclosed shop in Hartlepool's Murray Street.