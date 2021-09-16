Hartlepool man set to go on trial next year over alleged serious assault and carrying a blade

The trial is due to be heard at Teesside Crown Court.

Daniel Bird, 28, pleaded not guilty at Teesside Crown Court to a charge of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to another man on August 16 of this year.

He also denies another allegation of having a black handled kitchen knife in Raby Gardens, Hartlepool, on the same day.

The case was adjourned for a trial which has been listed for Monday, February 21, of next year.

Lawyers said it is expected to last three days.

Bird, of Colwyn Road, Hartlepool, appeared in court over a video link from Durham Prison where he is currently remanded in custody.

Judge Edward Legard told him it was important he attend the trial otherwise it could go ahead in his absence.

He said: “You will be remanded in custody until that date.”

