Hartlepool man threatened to burn down his mother's house - court hears how 'she wants him back'
A man who told police that he was going to burn down his mother’s house has been remanded on bail for a psychiatric report.
Jamie Buglass’s mother called the police last month fearing that the 32-year-old was having a psychotic episode and that he might harm himself.
When two officers arrived at the family home in Tiverton Road, Hartlepool, he made the threat to burn it down, Teesside Crown Court was told.
Stephen Constantine, defending, said that drugs may have played part in the episode.
He said:”He is in breach of a suspended sentence for an almost identical offence.
”There is a lot of background.
”Police were called because his mother feared that he was in a psychotic episode and she was concerned for his safety.
”I have identified a psychiatrist to consider a risk assessment. His mother wants him back and she is helping him with various agencies.”
Judge Deborah Sherwin told Buglass: “I think there needs to be a psychiatric report to identify what has been going on because the court needs to know as much as possible to come to the right decision.”
Buglass pleaded guilty to making a threat to damage the house and also to resisting arrest. He was remanded on bail for eight weeks until November 25.