Hartlepool man threatened to post sexual video of woman on Facebook for her family to see

Andrew Basey, 29, from Hartlepool ended up in court after threatening to put the video on Facebook for her family to see.

Rachel Butt, prosecuting at Teesside Magistrates Court, said Basey made the threat after the victim refused to reply to repeated messages and phone calls by him.

He pleaded guilty to threatening to disclose a private sexual photo or film with intent to cause distress.

Basey also pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault after he spat at the woman which landed on her clothes.

In a victim personal statement detailing the impact of the incidents, she said: “I’m worried to walk to work alone and am worried to go out alone.”

The court heard Basey did not post the video and his lawyer Alex Bousefield, mitigating, said it was an “empty threat”.

Mr Bousefield added: “It’s obviously regrettable. There’s no excuse for it.”

He also acknowledged the spitting was “an extremely unpleasant thing to happen”.

District Judge Steven Hood said of the video offence: “The fact that you said this was an empty threat makes not one bit of difference I’m afraid.

"She didn’t know that.”

Basey, of Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool, was given a 24-month community order and ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid community work.