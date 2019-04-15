Hartlepool man warned he faces jail over firearm and drug charges

A Hartlepool man who survived a murder attempt has been warned by a judge that he was facing jail for gun and drugs offences

Craig Beddow, 36, from Hartlepool, was the victim of a murder attempt in 2004 when he was slashed across the neck and chest on his doorstep.

A man was later jailed for eight years for the attack

Beddow, of Farndale Road, Hartlepool, today pleaded guilty to possession of a disguised firearm - a torch with a built-in Taser gun on February 6, 2017

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine on the same date, possession of cannabis, and possession of the Taser while prohibited because of a prison record

He was due to stand trial next month, but he changed his pleas to guilty when the charges were put to him at Teesside Crown Court

His lawyer Martin Scarborough asked for an adjournment for the preparation of pre-sentence and medical reports

Judge Sean Morris told Beddow: ”A custodial sentence is inevitable

”The issue is how long.

"You must co-operate with the provision of all reports. If you don’t you will be remanded in custody.”

Beddow had his bail extended until May 22 when he is sue to be sentenced.