Graham Hull

Graham Hull stole the victims’ innocence by sexually abusing them in separate incidents, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Hull, 38, was seen by TV viewers on the controversial Channel 4 documentary series earlier this year which showed him scouring the streets of Hartlepool for things to steal.

But he hid a dark secret that he had sexually abused a young boy and a teenage boy a number of years ago.

Hull, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, indecently touched the first victim after taking advantage of him at a house.

He later committed a sex act with a teenager.

Both victims, who did not know each other, bottled up what happened to them until years later, leading to Hull being arrested.

He pleaded guilty to indecent assault and sexual activity with a child.

He also admitted burgling an empty house in Eton Street, Hartlepool, while on bail in March this year when he stole £3,600 of copper piping and a gas boiler to feed his heroin habit.

Hull was jailed for a total of six and a half years at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, November 1.

Paul Cleasby, prosecuting, said Hull’s first victim did not understand what was happening due to his young age.

He added the second victim clearly told Hull he was underage.

In an impact statement read in court, the first victim said: “I bottled everything up for many years. He took something away from me.”

The second victim said their emotional distress has been ‘crippling’ adding: “He stole my innocence and left me with severe bouts of trauma that I felt I had to keep suppressed for years.”

Christine Egerton, mitigating, said Hull had struggled to come to terms with what he had done, adding: “Mr Hull is very sorry for what he has done.”

Sentencing Hull to consecutive sentences totalling 78 months, Judge Peter Armstrong told him: “In respect of both victims in effect you stole their innocence.