Hartlepool men jailed after luring victim to Hartlepool pub and robbing him in what judge dubbed a 'nasty offence'

Two men who robbed a friend of cash and jewellery have each been jailed for more than four years.

Keegan Stephenson and Tyler Cannon lured their victim to a pub before attacking him twice.

Tyler Cannon, 19, of Carlton Street, Hartlepool, admitted two charges of robbery on February 19, and he admitted witness intimidation on February 20 at Teesside Crown Court.

Cannon later sent the victim a threatening Facebook message saying he would be beaten up if he made a statement to police.

The victim suffered cuts and bruises - including bite marks - and is now frightened to go out, Teesside Crown Court heard.

"The incident began just after 2pm," said Harry Hadfield, prosecuting.

"Stephenson approached the victim and asked if he wanted to go for a drink.

"He agreed, and two of them went on one bicycle to the Causeway pub in Hartlepool.

"They were sitting around the pool table when Stephenson punched the victim to the side of the head."

The court heard the victim fled to the beer garden, followed by both men.

"They both grabbed him in an attempt to get his wallet," said Mr Hadfield.

"For about four minutes there was a tug o' war during which the victim was taken to the ground and kicked by Cannon.

"Stephenson can be seen threatening him with a chair.

"The victim went back into the pub to call the police.

"A further attempt to rob him of a gold chain was made by Stephenson, who in the process, bit the victim on the side of the head.

"Stephenson was thrown out of the pub, and he was arrested a little while later in Whitburn Street.

"Cannon was arrested after a short pursuit on foot."

The threatening Facebook message was sent the following day.

"It was sent by Cannon to the victim," said Mr Hadfield.

"He calls the victim a grass, and says 'me and Keegan' are going to do you' if you make a statement."

Both men made no reply when interviewed by police, although Stephenson conceded he knew the victim as they had been in Roseberry Park hospital at the same time.

The court heard Stephenson has 28 previous convictions, and Cannon has 23 previous convictions.

Lawyers for the pair said neither are sophisticated criminals, and they had stopped the attack of their own accord.

Judge Sean Morris sentenced Stephenson to four years and nine months in prison, and the judge sentenced Cannon to four years and six months in prison.

"The robbery was a nasty offence," the judge told the pair.

"I also take the witness intimidation very seriously.

"Too many people think it's OK to undermine the court system by attempting to discourage someone from giving evidence."

The judge made the defendants the subject of an order banning them from contacting their victim in person or via social media for seven years.