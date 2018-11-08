Hartlepool minibus driver Lee Burdon to be sentenced for causing death of a passenger in lorry crash while he had cocaine in his system

A Hartlepool minibus driver who admitted causing the death of a minibus passenger in a crash which happened when he had cocaine in his system is due to be sentenced today.

Lee Burdon, 20. of Tristram Avenue, pleaded guilty on October 17 at Winchester Crown Court.

He was driving a Ford Transit minibus that was involved in a collision with a lorry on the A34 southbound near Sutton Scotney in Hampshire, on February 26.

Passenger Craig Hall, 36, of Middlesbrough, Teesside, was pronounced dead at the scene.