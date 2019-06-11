Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of a man’s body inside a house.

Cleveland Police were called to a report of a disturbance at Rydal Street, in Hartlepool, on Monday at 9pm.

Police at the scene of the murder inquiry in Rydal Street, Hartlepool, on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers and the ambulance service attended the scene to discover a man, 39, had sadly died.

The death is being treated as suspicious and a number of lines of inquiry are being carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Two men aged 30 and 40 have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and currently remain in custody.

Residents have spoken of their shock on learning about the suspected murder.

Postman Phil Ansell, who lives in Rydal Street, said: “I saw police in the street at 7am today when I left for work. I do not know what has happened.”

A woman, who asked not to be named, added: “It is shocking, actually.”

Police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area of the incident between 7pm and 9pm who has any information to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting event number 097292.