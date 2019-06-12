Seven people are now in custody as part of a murder inquiry following the discovery of man’s body inside a house.

Cleveland Police were initially called to a report of a disturbance at Rydal Street, off Elwick Road, in Hartlepool, on Monday at 9pm.

Police at the scene of the murder inquiry in Rydal Street, Hartlepool, following the death of a 39-year-old man.

Officers and the ambulance service attended the scene to discover a man, 39, had died.

His identity has still to be revealed.

Police said on Tuesday afternoon that they were treating the death as suspicious and that a number of lines of inquiry were being carried out to establish the incident’s circumstances.

Two men aged 30 and 40 were soon arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the inquiry and remain in custody.

The force said on Wednesday morning that another four men had been arrested in connection with the death and that a seventh man was also helping police inquiries.

A spokesperson said: “The death is being treated as suspicious and a number of lines of enquiry are being carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Six men aged between 30 and 54 have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and a man, 26, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All of the men currently remain in custody.”

Residents have spoken of their shock on learning about the suspected murder.

Postman Phil Ansell, who lives in Rydal Street, said on Tuesday: “I saw police in the street at 7am when I left for work .”

A woman, who asked not to be named, added: “It is shocking, actually.”

The force spokesman said: “Police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area of the incident between 7pm and 9pm who has any information to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting event number 097292.”