Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police drug action sees millions of pounds worth of cannabis go up in smoke

Hartlepool Police Station.

In 2021, Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team located and dismantled a total of 31 cannabis farms, destroyed 3,653 plants and arrested 27 people.

The drugs destroyed were estimated to be worth between £1 million and £3 million.

Cleveland Police released the stats as part of Neighbourhood Policing Week and to highlight the role local officers play in gathering intelligence on drug dealing and associated crime in the community.

Action includes trained officers using drones to help pinpoint where drugs-related activity is taking place so they can take further action.

The neighbourhood team also engaged with more than 5,000 pupils and students last year as part of their work with Hartlepool Borough Council to protect young people from drugs and exploitation, and to identify and safeguard those most at risk.

To report drug activity call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

