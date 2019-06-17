Hartlepool Niramax boss Neil Elliott appears before a judge accused of Michael Phillips' murder

A prominent businessman accused of murder made his first appearance before a judge.

Neil Elliott, a director of waste management company Niramax in Hartlepool, is alleged to have been involved in the killing of 39-year-old Michael Phillips in the town's Rydal Street on June 10.

Prosecutor Jolyon Perks told Teesside Crown Court the police inquiry was still in its infancy, and a number of other people may also be charged.

No charges were put to Elliott, 44, of Briarfield Close, Hartlepool during the short preliminary hearing.

Judge Simon Bourne-Arton adjourned the case until July 12.

The judge remanded Elliott in custody.

Six other men arrested in connection with the death of Mr Phillips have been released under police investigation.