Hartlepool police appeal after spate of attacks on vehicles

Eleven vehicles in a Hartlepool neighbourhood have had their tyres damaged in the last three days.

Police are appealing for information over the damage in the Foggy Furze area of town.

The force says it is carrying out a number of lines of investigation, including house to house enquiries to try to find the people responsible.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “The damage caused to people’s vehicles has caused unnecessary disruption and unwanted expense in the lead up to Christmas.

“We would urge anyone with further information or anyone living in the local area who may have private CCTV footage which could lead us to trace those responsible to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting event numbers 216518, 216529 and 216676.”

In August, at least 20 vehicles in Foggy Furze were scratched and damaged over a three day period when two 14-year-old girls were questioned.

Residents of the ward have begun carrying out night time patrols of the area in an effort to protect neighbour's property in the face of rising crime and police cuts.

Darren Price, who came up with the idea, told the Mail last week: "We feel we have no option, but to try to look after ourselves.

“People are scared especially on the night. It is work vans getting broken into, houses getting broken into, anti-social behaviour."

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.