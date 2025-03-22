Hartlepool Police arrest suspect after spate of arsons near Tees Bay Retail Park

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into a spate of blazes.

He was detained on suspicion of arson on Friday, March 21, near the town’s Tees Bay Retail Park by members of Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team (NPT).

Officers were in the area investigating a series of recent fires on grassland behind the park.

Hartlepool Police said in a statement on Friday: "The man remains in custody awaiting interview.”

Scorched grass near Hartlepool's Tees Bay Retail Park following a series of suspected arson attacks.

An NPT spokesperson said: "This is a popular area for local residents to walk their dogs and fires such as this, if not caught early and extinguished by Cleveland Fire Brigade, could quickly spread across the entire area.

"It is also a needless waste of resources. Whilst fire crews are attending to put out these deliberate fires, they can't be elsewhere potentially saving lives.

"I would urge any members of the public who see people in the act of setting fires to contact Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade by calling 999."

