Hartlepool's police chief has outlined plans to make the area the first restorative justice borough in the country by helping those responsible for crimes repair the damage.

Restorative justice brings those harmed by crime or conflict and those responsible for it into communication, aiming to repair the damage and find a positive way forward for everyone.

A presentation to the latest meeting of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership highlighted how the area is seeking to become the “first restorative borough” with support from town organisations.

Put forward by Hartlepool Police District Commander Superintendent Alan O’Donoghue, he stressed the “victim focused” approach can have numerous benefits to individuals impacted and the community.

He said: “We need to make this a golden thread through everything we do.

“Restorative justice is so powerful in terms of giving something back to that victim so they better understand the reasons for that offending and how moving forward we collectively are working together to prevent that happening again.

“Speaking from a personal experience it’s really, really effective in reducing re-offending, moving people away from a life of crime, away from the criminal justice system, but also to repair the damage that has been caused in Hartlepool.”

He added there is “absolutely a time and a place for enforcement” and restorative justice “does not replace that” and can be used as an add on or an alternative, depending on the offence.

Superintendent O’Donoghue said restorative justice is something he has been pushing since his arrival at Hartlepool police, with organisations getting together over the issue following last summer’s disorder and riots.

He also gave examples of restorative justice which has been carried out with businesses impacted by the disorder last year which sent a “really powerful message.”

The meeting heard all organisations have a part to play in the approach and over the coming weeks representatives will be asked to sign up to a pledge promoting restorative justice in Hartlepool.

This approach will see them embed restorative justice into policy and practices, not just through the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, but through individual businesses and organisations, with referral pathways created and restorative justice champions empowered.

Council leader Cllr Brenda Harrison added she believes “very strongly in the restorative approach” and urged others to get behind it.