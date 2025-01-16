Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Hartlepool are appealing for residents of the Foggy Furze area to inform them of crimes after a spate of reports online.

The force say reports of a number of incidents – which have not been reported to police – have been posted on community social media pages.

They relate to criminals trying vehicle and house doors overnight in case they have been left unlocked.

The District Commander of Hartlepool, Superintendent Alan O’Donoghue, said: “If incidents are not reported to police, we unfortunately don’t know they are happening.

District Commander of Hartlepool Police Superintendent Alan O’Donoghue.

“It’s important that when crimes occur, they are reported so we know when and where these opportunistic thieves are operating.

"It is vital that all crimes are documented as this determines where our officers are deployed on patrol.

“We are here for our communities, and identified offenders will be arrested and dealt with robustly.”

In response to the recent reports, he said there will be additional patrols in the Foggy Furze area from Thursday night, January 16, and into the weekend, by both plain clothed officers and officers in uniform.

"I would urge residents to please ensure their house and vehicle doors are locked and no valuables are kept in vehicles overnight,” he added.

Since December 28, police have arrested five people in connection with vehicle crime in and around the Raby Road and town centre, the Burn Valley and Foggy Furze areas of town.

Residents can report crime by calling 101, or online at www.cleveland.police.uk.

More information on how to keep vehicles secure can be found on the force’s crime prevention pages.