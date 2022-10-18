Council and police chiefs have stressed community intelligence is key to tackling the issue which has been impacting “all parts of Hartlepool”.

Cleveland Police representatives have said a “very large” operation is in place targeting nuisance off-road vehicles with CCTV used and three “days of action” held so far focusing on problem areas.

The latest meeting of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership heard there have been “real successes” over recent months.

A moped seized by police in Hartlepool earlier this year.

As well as more than 30 seizures, there have also been more than 15 reports of traffic offences being dealt with by police, which include cases such as individuals not having proper licence or insurance, the meeting heard.

Inspector Zoe Kelsey, from the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team, stressed residents continuing to come forward with any information on the culprits is key as many of the riders wearing Balaclavas.

She said: “Unless we get intelligence we can’t target those problem areas and houses where they’ve got two or three quad bikes in the garden, we have to have the power to get a warrant out.

“In Hartlepool they are everywhere, there is not an area where these youths don’t go, the Headland, the town centre, causing antisocial behaviour and danger to members of the public.

“These motorbikes are now being used by criminals to deliver drugs, to cause criminal damage, so it’s really, really important that the community give us the intelligence so we can get warrants out.”

Councillor Shane Moore, council leader and chair of the Safe Hartlepool Partnership, said he has noticed an increase in off-road vehicles “flying through the town centre” at peak times.

Meanwhile Councillor Sue Little highlighted “Catcote Road at the end of a school day” as a time where she has spotted nuisance quad bike riders not wearing helmets.

Anyone with information is urged to call Cleveland Police on 101, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.