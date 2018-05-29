Hartlepool Police launch appeal to trace owners of stolen property

A television, tools and a hose pipe have been recovered by police following a series of break-ins in Hartlepool.

The burglaries happened at the allotments off Thornhill Gardens, Hartlepool, between 6am and 7am on Saturday, May 26.

Various items were stolen, with many recovered by officers. Now, police are appealing for help to trace the owners of the property.

Three males aged 18, 21 and 23 have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

If you know who the property belongs to, or have any information, contact PC Becky Alderson on 101. The event number is 93584.

Do you know who the items belong to?

Officers in Hartlepool are appealing for information.