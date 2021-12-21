Hartlepool police officer fired for lying about witnessing a car spin to cover up being late to work

Pc Andrew Siggens was late for his 7am shift on March 23 when he rang his sergeant to say he had stopped on his 39-mile drive to work after he saw a car spin out of control on the A19 dual carriageway and pull up in a lay-by.

The Hartlepool-based Cleveland Police officer, lied to superiors and maintained his story at a disciplinary hearing, an independent panel found.

He claimed he had spoken to the driver and then let him continue on his journey, but the panel said it was "incredible" an officer would do that without making further inquiries about why it had happened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pc Siggens has been sacked for gross misconduct.

The panel heard that his superiors doubted the story and made further inquiries, which included checking automatic number plate recognition cameras to give them time and location details of his vehicle.

The officer continued to maintain his story and gave a number plate of the man who supposedly came off the road, which led officers to speak to the member of the public to check if he had spun his vehicle.

But the disciplinary panel found the driver was "perplexed" to be asked questions about his uneventful journey to work when uniformed officers spoke to him.

The panel heard that Pc Siggens claimed that the driver, referred to as Mr M, was himself not being truthful about spinning off the road.

Pc Siggens, who has now been sacked for gross misconduct, had already faced criticism for being late and his time-keeping was a cause of concern for his bosses.

After a two-day hearing last month, the panel said Pc Siggens had made "deliberate" steps in his cover-up and repeatedly lied.

It concluded: "A stupid lie at first might be understandable but as the story unravelled he could have apologised and confessed.

"Instead, a month later he produced a detailed written fabrication. That is very serious. It is made worse by the fact that in order to conceal his own wrongdoing he accused others of it.

"He accused a member of the public of lying. Such conduct is unconscionable."

Cleveland Police have been approached for comment.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.