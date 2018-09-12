Hartlepool police officer found guilty of misconduct after squeezing woman's breast during drinking session

A police officer has been found guilty of gross misconduct after he squeezed a woman's breast when he was on a day trip out in York where he downed 16 pints of beer.

Pc Ralph Bainbridge, 41, had claimed at a disciplinary hearing he was trying to hug the woman from behind and he accidentally touched her breast, but his account was not believed by the panel.

During the three-day hearing, the Hartlepool-based officer agreed with Cleveland Police's representative Dijen Basu QC that he was "three-quarters of the way to absolutely wasted" when it happened on a pub crawl in York.

The disciplinary hearing was told that the woman, who cannot be identified, said after he groped her: "Get off, you are lucky I haven't punched you in the throat."

Susan Monaghan, the legally-qualified panel chair, said: "The deliberate touching of (the woman) was a serious falling short of standards the public expects of a police officer.

"It amounts to gross misconduct."

The woman gave evidence to the hearing to say she was groped and that it was done deliberately.

When he was challenged on the night about what happened, the panel found that Pc Bainbridge was "defensive rather than contrite".

He told the hearing at the Grand Hotel, Hartlepool, he had felt embarrassed.

Pc Bainbridge was an acting sergeant at the time and has been an officer for more than 10 years.

The officer left the hearing before a final decision was taken on whether he should be dismissed.