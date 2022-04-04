Hartlepool police officers appeal for help to track down owner of discarded mountain bike

The Carrera Vulcan bike was left behind in Bomber Wood at the rear of Kingfisher Close, Hartlepool, after police officers were alerted to the fires being lit.

As the youngsters “made off”, the bike, which has distinctive green and yellow markings, was left behind.

The incident took place on Sunday April 3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO Fowler or PCSO Duffield of the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team on the 101 number.

A message from the editor:

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Police officers are appealing for help to track down the owner of a discarded mountain bike

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.