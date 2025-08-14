Hartlepool Police plea after video shows woman getting assaulted on bus by gang of girls

Police hope to trace the victim of a suspected assault by a group of girls on a bus.

With the woman still to contact officers, Cleveland Police have released details of the incident, which is believed to take taken place in Greatham High Street, in a bid to secure further information to trace her.

The force said in a statement: “The assault took place on a bus in Greatham at approximately 10.30pm on Monday, 11 August.

“It is believed to have involved a woman and a group of girls.

“While the assault has not been reported to police, officers are aware of a video that has been circulated online.

“Officers are encouraging the victim of the assault, and anyone who has information, may have witnessed or have the original footage of it, to get in touch.

“Please call Cleveland Police on 101 or visit the website, quoting reference number SG25050239.

“You can also report information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

