A Cleveland Police statement said: “Police are appealing to trace a man who is wanted in connection with an allegation of robbery in the Hartlepool area.

“Twenty-five-year-old Ashley Allison is described as slim build, 6ft tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ashley has links to the Hartlepool and Billingham areas.

Hartlepool Police want to trace Ashley Allison as part of a robbery inquiry.

“Anyone who may know Ashley’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 205332.

"Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.”

Advertisement Hide Ad