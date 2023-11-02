Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nineteen-year-old Jak Smithson is known to frequent the Throston, Rossmere and Foggy Furze areas of Hartlepool.

He is described as a white male, 6ft tall, with a pale complexion and brown hair, green eyes and slim build. He wears glasses.

Twenty-two-year-old Danny Bailey, from Hartlepool, is also wanted on prison recall and is known to frequent the Throston and De Bruce areas of town.

Hartlepool Police wish to trace Jak Smithson, left, and Danny Bailey so they can be returned to prison.

He is described as a white male, 6ft 4in tall, of slim build with a pale complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of either of these men is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.