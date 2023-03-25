Hartlepool Police plead for help trace missing schoolboy Benjamin Brown
Hartlepool Police have pleaded for help to trace a teenage schoolboy who has been missing for nearly three days.
They have urged anyone who knows anything about the whereabouts of 15-year-old Benjamin Brown.
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Saturday afternoon: “Benjamin is 5ft 6in tall and has brown hair in mullet style and was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey joggers and dark blue slippers on Wednesday, 22nd March, around 9.40pm.
“Anyone with information regarding Benjamin's whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police via the number 101, quoting ref 054303.”