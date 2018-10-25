Hartlepool police probe launched as wall in revamped Church Street damaged in collision

Part of a new wall built during a multi-million regeneration of Church Street in Hartlepool has been damaged in a collision.

A collision happened at about 1.40am this morning with the central reservation wall on which the statue of Ralph Ward Jackson stands.

The wall before the collision

Police say the driver did not stop at the scene.

Officers arrested a man about a mile away in Cundall Road.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: “There was a collision reported at about 1.40am this morning on Church Street, Hartlepool.

“A section of wall was knocked down and the vehicle did not stop at the scene.

“Police arrested a man at around 2.15am on Cundall Road. The 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

The wall had only been in place a matter of months after being built as part of a £3.4m Hartlepool Borough Council-led regeneration project, also including Church Square which is nearly finished.