Hartlepool Police seek Alex Sanderson in connection with assault investigation
Police have issued a plea for help to trace this man as part of an assault investigation.
Hartlepool Police said in a statement: “Can you help us find Alex Sanderson?
“He is wanted in connection with a serious domestic assault in Hartlepool.
“Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting reference 063704.”