Hartlepool Police seek Alex Sanderson in connection with assault investigation

Police have issued a plea for help to trace this man as part of an assault investigation.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 8th May 2024, 08:07 BST
Hartlepool Police said in a statement: “Can you help us find Alex Sanderson?

“He is wanted in connection with a serious domestic assault in Hartlepool.

“Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting reference 063704.”

